Pune registers 12,090 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths

Pune registers 12,090 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 70 deaths1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The death toll due to the virus reached 10,472 with 70 patients succumbing to the infection.
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 12,090 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127, a health official said.
"Of the 12,090 cases, 7010 were reported from the areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,12,382 patients. A total of 4,099 patients were discharged from hospitals," he said.
With 2,351 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 1,61,119.
