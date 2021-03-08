Pune district reported 2,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Sunday which took the number of active cases in the district to 20,347 which is the highest in the country.

Eight people have succumbed to the virus on Sunday, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,303. Pune city reported 993 new cases which took the count to 215,022 and with two new deaths, the toll went up to 4,591.

Pune accounts for 17.95% of the new cases reported in Maharashtra which reported more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row. Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

Night restrictions have been imposed from March 11 to April 4, with a complete lockdown on weekends in the Aurangabad district.

The district administration in Aurangabad informed that there will be restrictions on the movement of people between 9 pm to 6 am on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends.

As per the department, 14,94,770 people in Maharashtra have so far taken their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine including 7,59,788 health workers,4,34,787 frontline workers,and 41,989 people in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities. A total of 2,58,206 people above 60 years of age have also taken the first dose of the vaccine, the department said.

The second dose of the vaccine has so far been administered to 2,49,954 beneficiaries, including 2,45,926 health workers and 4,028 frontline workers, it said.

