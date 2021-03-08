Pune reports over 2,000 covid cases in 24 hours

As per the department, 14,94,770 people in Maharashtra have so far taken their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine including 7,59,788 health workers,4,34,787 frontline workers,and 41,989 people in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities. A total of 2,58,206 people above 60 years of age have also taken the first dose of the vaccine, the department said.

