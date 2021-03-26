Pune on Friday reported as many as 7,090 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 4,99,784. Meanwhile, with 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 9,761. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 53,008.

With 3,756 discharges today, the recoveries total rose to 4,37,185.

To tackle the rise in the number of Covid cases, the officials in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private would be banned.

"In light of the rise in cases of coronavirus, Holi celebrations in public spaces such as hotels, resorts and other public spots in the rural areas are banned," district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, news agency PTI reported.

Housing societies are also not permitted to hold Holi celebrations on their premises on 28 and 29 March, the order stated. The Pune Municipal Corporation has also banned celebrations in resorts, hotels, open spaces and housing societies within the city limits.

Earlier this week, the municipal corporation of Pune today reopened a jumbo COVID-19 hospital to ensure no shortage of beds

The mayor of Pune told news agency ANI, "We have reopened it with 50 beds. Will have 500 beds by Friday. Have also asked private hospitals to increase capacity for COVID patients."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of all district collectors today to review the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The state government has decided to impose a night curfew from Sunday. As per news agency ANI report Chief Minister Office said, "Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28 March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon." CMO also issued an order stating that all shopping malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am.

"I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray was quoted. He asked officials to ensure the availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said.

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86%. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056. There are 2,82,451 active cases now. As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439.

