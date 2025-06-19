Pune road accident: Nine people including six-year-old killed near Jejuri; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolence on the the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

According to the police, as many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday.