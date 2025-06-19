Pune road accident: Nine people including six-year-old killed near Jejuri; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Pune road accident: As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday.

Livemint
Updated19 Jun 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Wreckage of vehicles at the site after a car rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on Wednesday evening, near Jejuri in Pune district, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Wreckage of vehicles at the site after a car rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle on Wednesday evening, near Jejuri in Pune district, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolence on the the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He also announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

According to the police, as many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday.

More to come…

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaPune road accident: Nine people including six-year-old killed near Jejuri; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.