Pune road rage case goes viral, car driver punches woman on face after chasing for 2 km

27-year-old woman was violently attacked by a car driver in a road rage incident on Baner-Pashan Road in Pune. The victim, riding a two-wheeler with two children, was pursued for 2 kilometers before being attacked.

Published21 Jul 2024, 11:05 AM IST
In a road rage incident, a 27-year-old woman was "violently" attacked by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road in Pune, said police on Saturday. Both the accused driver and a woman accompanying him have been arrested.

The victim, riding a two-wheeler with two children, claimed the driver pursued her for 2 kilometres before attacking, resulting in severe injuries and nosebleeds.

The woman recorded and posted a video on Instagram detailing the incident, seeking justice and highlighting concerns about women's safety in the city. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

“A man was speeding past us for two kilometers, and I tried to steer my vehicle to the left to avoid him. Despite his reckless driving, he made a left turn, got out of his car in a rage, and attacked me, punching me twice and pulling my hair. This is what happened. I have two kids. Kuch bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened),” the woman said in the video.

The accused faces charges under sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act. The cops said the case had been filed at Chaturshrangi Police Station.

The incident happened around two months after a 17-year-old, who was reportedly intoxicated, crashed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies in Pune, resulting in their immediate deaths. He has since been released on bail. The boy submitted a 300-word hand-written essay to fulfil bail conditions. 

Last week, the 25-year-old son of a politician in Pune, who was reportedly drunk, crashed his SUV into a poultry truck while speeding through the city, causing serious injuries to the truck's two occupants. He fled the scene but was later apprehended, and a case has been filed against him.
 

(With ANI inputs)

