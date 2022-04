The latest statistics show that revenue coming majorly from vehicle registrations at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has reached over the pre-pandemic level in 2021.

As per the National Vehicle Register data which is maintained by the central ministry of road transport and highways, in 2021, Pune RTO bagged Rs1,027 crore - the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year.

In 2019, the RTO stood at ₹1,020 crore.

Notably, the revenue of as many as 52 RTOs across Maharashtra had taken a hit in 2020 as an outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to nationwide lockdown and restrictions.

Further, the data highlighted that the registration of vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport offices has witnessed a recovery in 2021 compared to 2020.

In 2021, Pune RTO garnered a 13% increase in vehicle registrations compared to the previous year, whereas Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO recorded about a 6% rise.

Total revenue generated from these 52 RTO came in at ₹5,303 crore in 2021.