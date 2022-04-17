Pune RTO revenue recovers in 2021, crosses pre-pandemic level

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the National Vehicle Register data which is maintained by the central ministry of road transport and highways, in 2021, Pune RTO bagged Rs1,027 crore - the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year.
The latest statistics show that revenue coming majorly from vehicle registrations at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has reached over the pre-pandemic level in 2021.
In 2019, the RTO stood at ₹1,020 crore.
Notably, the revenue of as many as 52 RTOs across Maharashtra had taken a hit in 2020 as an outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic that led to nationwide lockdown and restrictions.
Further, the data highlighted that the registration of vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport offices has witnessed a recovery in 2021 compared to 2020.
In 2021, Pune RTO garnered a 13% increase in vehicle registrations compared to the previous year, whereas Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO recorded about a 6% rise.