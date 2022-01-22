Pune schools to remain closed as Covid cases top 16,000. Details here

Pune schools to remain closed as Covid cases top 16,000. Details here1 min read . 03:43 PM IST
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also predicted that the Covid case numbers will probably not decline for at least the next 8 days.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that Pune schools would not be re-opened for the next one week.
The deputy CM of Maharashtra cited the rising cases of covid-19 in the state and in Pune.
More than 16,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pune yesterday.
The deputy CM also predicted that the Covid case numbers will probably not decline for at least the next 8 days.
“More than 16,000 COVID cases reported in Pune yesterday. So, we've decided not to re-open schools in the Pune district for the next one week. COVID numbers are not likely to come down in Pune, for at least the next 8 days," the deputy CM said.
