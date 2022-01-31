Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,762 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

7,953 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the city and were discharged in the past one day. This takes the total recovery toll to 1331163.

The city also recorded 14 Covid related deaths taking the total death toll to 19475.

Maharashtra | Pune reports 3,762 new #COVID19 cases, 7,953 recoveries, & 14 deaths, today. The total number of active cases has reached 59,204

The total number of active cases has reached 59,204.

On Sunday, the district had reported 7,617 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities.

2317 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are in hospital isolation and 56887 people are in home isolation, according to the official bulletin.

The official bulletin also stated that 22766 samples were also tested in the maharashtra district.

