Pune Shocker! Man posing as delivery boy rapes woman in her flat, clicks selfie, writes note ‘I'll be back’

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a person posing as a courier delivery executive after he gained entry into he flat, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm in a posh society in Pune’s Kondhwa area, they said.

A senior police official said the woman was alone at the time when the incident happened.

“As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman,” the officer said.

Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said that an offence under various sections of the BNS had been registered against the man, who remains unidentified.

“Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa PS of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered,” he said.

After this, the accused fled the spot.

Spray, selfie, and a threat Giving details of the incident, Shinde said the man came with a bank envelope and asked the woman to sign it.

“Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman. When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her),” he said.

The other senior police official further said that there were reports of the accused using a spray on the woman before raping her. However, the same was yet to be confirmed.

According to a report by News18, the man sprayed something on the woman before committing the crime.

“The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check (if something had been sprayed on her),” Shinde said.

Shinde also said that the accused clicked a selfie on the woman's phone.

“A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it.”

According to News18, he also left a chilling note on her phone that said, “I'll be back”.

“A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case,” Shinde told reporters.