A shocking incident came to light in the Pune district of Maharashtra where a nine-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which allowed bail and gave his custody to his parents.

The incident took place last week near the girl's home in the Kondhwa area of Pune.

The boy, a Class III student at a local school, has been influenced by social media.

The minor girl used to call the boy dada, or 'elder brother'.

According to the Pune Police, the children's families know each other as they are residents of the same area.

The matter came to light after the girl told her mother about the assault. After that, the police were informed.

During the probe, the girl was questioned in the presence of a representative of a child rights body.

A case was registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (PoCSO).

Dance teacher arrested for 'molesting' 11-year-old student In a separate incident, a male dance teacher from a private English medium school in Pune was apprehended for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student.

According to the allegations, the teacher on Monday, inappropriately touched the student, who then reported the incident to the school counsellor. The school principal after getting to know about the incident, subsequently notified the parents and the police.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Pune City Police said that a case is being registered against the accused, 39, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

The police also revealed that the same teacher was also accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, and a separate case would be registered in connection with that incident.