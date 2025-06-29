Pune Shocker! Self-styled godman tells visitors to download app, spies on them after asking to engage in 'obscene act'

A self-proclaimed godman, identified as Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar, was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police for allegedly practising black magic, cheating people and secretly keeping a watch on them through a mobile phone, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

According to the police, the accused was running an ashram in the Bavdhan area under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police area, where he claimed to provide solutions to various issues of people through astrology and black magic.

The police added that Tamdar would ask his visitors to download an app on their mobiles that would give him access to their phones. Following this, he would then ask his visitors to engage in sexual acts with women, including sex workers and he watched secretly on his phone.

District Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bapu Bangar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that four complaints had been filed against the accused.

Tamdar has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Aghori practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Further investigation is underway.

Previous incident: On 12 June, the Chhattisgarh Police had booked 21 individuals in Raipur for allegedly detaining and assaulting three people on the suspicion of practising black magic.

As per the details, the incident occurred on the night of 13 March during Holika Dahan celebrations. However, no FIR was registered till 9 June. After a directive from a local court in Raipur, the FIR was registered.

In the complaint, the victims identified as Tilak Sahu, Naresh Sahu and Amar Singh Sahu alleged that the group of people held them hostage after suspecting that the victims were practising black magic at the crematorium of the village.

The victims alleged that the accused looted their valuables, forced them to wear garlands made of slippers, smeared black colour on their faces, paraded them semi-naked through the village, rubbed chilli powder on bleeding wounds, and repeatedly tortured them even after they fell unconscious.