Pune shocker! IT engineer slits 3-year-old son’s throat after suspecting wife of infidelity, dumps body in bushes

In a shocking incident, an IT engineer in Pune killed his three-year-old son by slitting his throat after suspecting that his wife was in an extra-marital relationship.
The deceased has been identified as Himmat Madhav Tiketi, a resident of Chandan Nagar's Ratan Prestige. He was the only son of Madhav Tiketi and his wife, Swaroopa.
The family originally hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
His father, 38-year-old Madhav Sadhurao Tiketi, has been arrested said reports, quoting police officials.
The child's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, police said.
On Thursday afternoon, a heated argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage and suspicion, Madhav left the house, taking his young son with him. He spent the early part of the day at a bar before leaving around 12:30 PM.
Later, Madhav purchased a knife and a blade from a shop, and took his son to a secluded spot, where he slit his throat with a knife and then dumped the dead body in the bushes, reported News 18.
By tracking Madhav's mobile phone location, the police were able to pinpoint his whereabouts at a lodge, where he appeared to be drunk.
Upon regaining consciousness, Madhav confessed to the murder of his son.
Thereafter, the police located the crime scene in a nearby forest, where they discovered the boy's body with his throat slit.
A police officer investigating the matter said: “Last night the child's mother came to the police station and filed a missing report of her son. During investigation, it was found that the child's father was drunk in a lodge. We him into custody and arrested her. On further interrogation, he confessed to killing his son. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. A case of murder has been registered as per the crime,” reported NDTV.