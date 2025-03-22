Pune shocker! IT engineer slits 3-year-old son’s throat after suspecting wife of infidelity, dumps body in bushes

  • A Pune techie was arrested for allegedly murdering his three-year-old son after suspecting his wife of infidelity. The child's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Mar 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Pune shocker- Techie slits 3-year-old son’s throat after suspecting wife of infidelity, dumps body in bushes (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, an IT engineer in Pune killed his three-year-old son by slitting his throat after suspecting that his wife was in an extra-marital relationship.

The deceased has been identified as Himmat Madhav Tiketi, a resident of Chandan Nagar's Ratan Prestige. He was the only son of Madhav Tiketi and his wife, Swaroopa.

The family originally hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

His father, 38-year-old Madhav Sadhurao Tiketi, has been arrested said reports, quoting police officials.

The child's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, police said.

How the three-year-old was killed

On Thursday afternoon, a heated argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage and suspicion, Madhav left the house, taking his young son with him. He spent the early part of the day at a bar before leaving around 12:30 PM.

Later, Madhav purchased a knife and a blade from a shop, and took his son to a secluded spot, where he slit his throat with a knife and then dumped the dead body in the bushes, reported News 18.

Father confesses to son's murder

By tracking Madhav's mobile phone location, the police were able to pinpoint his whereabouts at a lodge, where he appeared to be drunk.

Upon regaining consciousness, Madhav confessed to the murder of his son.

Thereafter, the police located the crime scene in a nearby forest, where they discovered the boy's body with his throat slit.

A police officer investigating the matter said: “Last night the child's mother came to the police station and filed a missing report of her son. During investigation, it was found that the child's father was drunk in a lodge. We him into custody and arrested her. On further interrogation, he confessed to killing his son. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. A case of murder has been registered as per the crime,” reported NDTV.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 05:53 PM IST
