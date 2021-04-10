Subscribe
Pune reports over 9,800 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pune reports over 9,800 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths in last 24 hrs

A health worker collects a swab sample of passenger to test for COVID- 19 at a bus station in Jammu, India, Friday, March 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
1 min read . 10:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Today's count in fresh coronavirus cases pushed the total tally to 6,36,016, while the active cases touched 94,464
  • The district also saw 7,030 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 5,31,098

Pune district on Saturday logged 9,864 new COVID19 cases, showing a dip as against yesterday's count of 12,090. Today's count in fresh coronavirus cases pushed the total tally to 6,36,016, while the active cases touched 94,464. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 10,623, with as many as 82 people succumbing to the deadly virus.

Of the new cases, 4,953 are in PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, which now has3,22,982 cases, and 2,239 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its caseload to 1,65,367, the official said.

The number of cases in the rural and cantonment areas of the district is 1,47,667, the official said.

The district also saw 7,030 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 5,31,098.

Today, Maharashtra, India's worst affected state due to Covid-19, reported 55,411 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 33,43,951. A total of 53,005 infected people also got recovered during the last 24 hours taking the number of total recoveries to 27,48,153. The number of active cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,36,682.

Amidst the massive surge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, as per some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended an all-party meeting.

"Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting, which discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state for over two hours.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,32,05,926,

