Pune slams brakes on nightlife! Bars shut at 1:30 am to curb disorder
Pune police orders bars and permit rooms to close by 1:30 am to ensure public safety. Other Indian cities have varying closing times, from 10 pm in Bihar to 3 am in Mumbai and Goa.
The Pune Police have ordered bars and permit rooms to shut their doors by 1:30 am sharp, starting immediately. This decision, announced on February 19, comes under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and follows reports of incidents impacting public safety around these establishments.