 Pune slams brakes on nightlife! Bars shut at 1:30 am to curb disorder | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 20 2024 10:06:07
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.70 3.35%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.80 -0.78%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,429.30 0.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 407.05 -0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.00 1.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Pune slams brakes on nightlife! Bars shut at 1:30 am to curb disorder
BackBack

Pune slams brakes on nightlife! Bars shut at 1:30 am to curb disorder

 Livemint

Pune police orders bars and permit rooms to close by 1:30 am to ensure public safety. Other Indian cities have varying closing times, from 10 pm in Bihar to 3 am in Mumbai and Goa.

Pune Bars Ordered to Shut by 1:30 AM to Curb Disorderly ConductPremium
Pune Bars Ordered to Shut by 1:30 AM to Curb Disorderly Conduct

The Pune Police have ordered bars and permit rooms to shut their doors by 1:30 am sharp, starting immediately. This decision, announced on February 19, comes under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and follows reports of incidents impacting public safety around these establishments.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," as per the order issued by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Some owners of these establishments are either not exercising due diligence to prevent such incidents, or are wilfully doing certain acts leading to such incidents, the official said. The order said all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1:30 am and shut the establishments by 1:30 am sharp. "Indoor music performances will not be allowed after 1:30 am and orders for food and liquor cannot be taken after 1 am," it said, as quoted by PTI.

Rajasthan offers variations with Jaipur closing at 1:30 am and Udaipur at 11:30 pm. Bihar's prohibition dictates a 10 pm curfew, while some hill stations such as Shimla and Mussoorie prioritise quietude with even earlier shutdowns.

Delhi NCR keeps the energy high until 2-3 am, while Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, boasts bars and clubs thriving until 3 am, with even later hours on weekends. Goa, a paradise for partygoers, extends the fun past 3 am in some areas. Major South Indian cities such as Hyderabad and Bangalore find a middle ground, with closing times around 1 am or 1:30 am.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App