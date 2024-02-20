The Pune Police have ordered bars and permit rooms to shut their doors by 1:30 am sharp, starting immediately. This decision, announced on February 19, comes under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and follows reports of incidents impacting public safety around these establishments.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," as per the order issued by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Some owners of these establishments are either not exercising due diligence to prevent such incidents, or are wilfully doing certain acts leading to such incidents, the official said. The order said all the bars and permit rooms shall strictly adhere to the outer time limit of 1:30 am and shut the establishments by 1:30 am sharp. "Indoor music performances will not be allowed after 1:30 am and orders for food and liquor cannot be taken after 1 am," it said, as quoted by PTI.

Rajasthan offers variations with Jaipur closing at 1:30 am and Udaipur at 11:30 pm. Bihar's prohibition dictates a 10 pm curfew, while some hill stations such as Shimla and Mussoorie prioritise quietude with even earlier shutdowns.

Delhi NCR keeps the energy high until 2-3 am, while Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, boasts bars and clubs thriving until 3 am, with even later hours on weekends. Goa, a paradise for partygoers, extends the fun past 3 am in some areas. Major South Indian cities such as Hyderabad and Bangalore find a middle ground, with closing times around 1 am or 1:30 am.

(With Inputs from PTI)

