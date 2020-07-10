PuiIn a bid to arrest the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government announced a strict lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23.

Only essentials including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors' clinics and emergency services will be allowed during the shutdown period, the government said, adding the decision was taken to break the chain of transmission.

"Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent rural areas have witnessed an increasing number of corona cases. Considering the seriousness of this situation, lockdown will be imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread," tweeted Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, Maharashtra.

Pune has a total of 35,232 covid-19 positive cases of which 18,680 are active. The city has reported 1,026 deaths so far.

On Friday, Pune division reported 1,946 cases and 42 deaths according to data from the public heath department, Maharashtra.

The government also extended lockdown in suburban Thane until 19 July. Surveying and contact tracing will be increased in hotspots in Thane.

Thane was put under lockdown last week but with cases increasing unabated, a decision was taken today to extend the lockdown.

Thane, after Mumbai, is the biggest contributor in increase of covid-19 cases. On Friday, Thane saw 316 new cases with the total number of cases at 57138. Active cases in Thane are at 30,977 and 24,624 patients have recovered.

Maharashtra on Friday registered a record single-day jump of 7862 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally to 238,461.

Active cases in the state are at 95,647 and total patients discharged so far are 132,625.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,337 new cases today taking the city's tally to 90,461.

With 73 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 5205. Active cases in Mumbai are at 23,035 and 61,934 patients have recovered.

The state reported 226 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.15% and recovery rate is at 55.62%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated