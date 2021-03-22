OPEN APP
Amid rising cases in Pune, the municipal corporation of Pune today reopened a jumbo COVID-19 hospital to ensure no shortage of beds

The mayor of Pune told news agency ANI, "We have reopened it with 50 beds. Will have 500 beds by Friday. Have also asked private hospitals to increase capacity for COVID patients,".

Covid-19 hospital in Pune
Earlier, the COVID-19 tally of Pune district rose by 5,408 on Sunday to reach 4,69,478, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,245 people getting discharged, an official said on Sunday.

The toll in the district is 9,569, he added.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 2,900 and Pimpri Chinchwad 1,416, and the rest were in the rural and cantonment areas, he said.

Photo: ANI

"Pune city now has a caseload of 2,35,394, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,22,365 and the rural and cantonment areas have 1,11,719," the official informed.

