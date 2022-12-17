Pune: Two injured as fire breaks out in air filter company near Bhima Koregaon

Pune: Two injured as fire breaks out in air filter company near Bhima Koregaon1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
- Six fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to control the fire
At least two workers are injured after a fire broke out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune district of Maharashtra. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to control the fire.
“Fire breaks out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Pune fire department.
The fire incident is reported to be from AIM company located at Pune-Nagar highway near the Bhima Koregoan area. The authorities acted swiftly and four fire tenders from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and one each from PMC and MIDC reached the spot and are working for more than an hour to control the fire.
This was the second major fire incident from Maharashtra on Saturday as earlier in the day, a fire broke out in Juno's Pizza restaurant located near Vishwas building. “A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar here on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone," news agency PTI quoted local officials.
One person reportedly died in the incident while 22 are rushed to the nearby Parekh hospital and are undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Qureshi Dedhia (46), who was declared brought dead at the hospital.
“The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-story 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm," the official added. Firefighters have reached the spot and are trying their best to control the fire.
With inputs from agencies.
