Pune under 10-day lockdown from today: Here’s all you you need to know

In an attempt to break the chain of the coronavirus infections, a two-phase lockdown has started in Maharashtra’s Pune from today. The 10-day comprehensive lockdown curbs will continue till July 23. The first phase will be from July 13 to 18 and second phase will be from July 18 to 23. "Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent rural areas have witnessed an increasing number of corona cases. Considering the seriousness of this situation, lockdown will be imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread," tweeted Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, Maharashtra.

Only essentials including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors' clinics and emergency services will be allowed during the shutdown period.

1) Grocery stores, retail and wholesale stores will remain shut in phase one of the lockdown.

2) In phase two, only shops and wholesalers selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from July 19-23 between 8am and 12pm.

3) Government offices can function with 10% staff.

4) Petrol pumps will be operational from 9am to 2pm.

5) All private offices will remain closed

6) No political, religious, entertainment or sports activities will be allowed and places of worship will remain shut.

7) All beauty parlours, salons and spas will remain shut.

8) Schools, colleges, educational institutes will remain shut.

Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075, he said.

