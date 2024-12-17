Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.44 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.04 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM



Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 175.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.11 °C and a maximum of 28.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Pune today stands at 175.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 25.44 Scattered clouds December 19, 2024 25.02 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 26.14 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 26.43 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 25.39 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 26.27 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 25.61 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear