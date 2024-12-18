Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.79 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.88 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 234.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.66 °C and a maximum of 29.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Pune is 234.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 24.79 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 26.73 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 26.53 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 25.35 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 25.88 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 24.57 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 25.99 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds