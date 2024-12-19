Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 15.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 15.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 24.71 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.9 °C and a maximum of 29.99 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 15.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.71 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.9 °C and 29.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:02 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 250.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.97 °C and a maximum of 30.05 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Pune is 250.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202424.71Few clouds
December 21, 202426.40Few clouds
December 22, 202425.83Scattered clouds
December 23, 202425.83Sky is clear
December 24, 202424.83Sky is clear
December 25, 202425.71Sky is clear
December 26, 202427.88Scattered clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.