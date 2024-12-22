Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.72 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 51% with a wind speed of 51 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.44 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 25.72 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 23.87 Few clouds December 25, 2024 24.61 Few clouds December 26, 2024 26.24 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 28.22 Overcast clouds December 28, 2024 28.77 Light rain December 29, 2024 28.17 Light rain



Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds