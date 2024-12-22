Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 16.59 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 16.59 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.72 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.59 °C and a maximum of 29.66 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 16.59 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.72 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.59 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 51% with a wind speed of 51 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:03 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.44 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Pune is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202425.72Sky is clear
December 24, 202423.87Few clouds
December 25, 202424.61Few clouds
December 26, 202426.24Sky is clear
December 27, 202428.22Overcast clouds
December 28, 202428.77Light rain
December 29, 202428.17Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.