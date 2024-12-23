Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 16.8 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 22.6 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.8 °C and a maximum of 26.76 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 22.6 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.8 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 65% with a wind speed of 65 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:04 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.51 °C and a maximum of 28.98 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 53%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 22.60 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 24.40 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 26.12 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 29.51 Few clouds December 28, 2024 29.35 Light rain December 29, 2024 26.19 Light rain December 30, 2024 28.26 Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain