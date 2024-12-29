Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 29, 2024: Warm start at 19.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.2 °C on December 29, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.68 °C and a maximum of 30.37 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.2 °C on December 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.68 °C and 30.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 50% with a wind speed of 50 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 30, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.48 °C and a maximum of 30.38 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 36%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 26.20 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 27.95 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 28.05 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 28.10 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 27.74 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 26.64 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 27.51 Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear