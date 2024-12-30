Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.02 °C on December 30, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.82 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:07 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.31 °C and a maximum of 30.7 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 37%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 28.02 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.94 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 27.44 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 27.67 Few clouds January 4, 2025 27.31 Sky is clear January 5, 2025 27.43 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 28.11 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear