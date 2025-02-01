Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 27.62 °C on February 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.88 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.12 °C and a maximum of 32.62 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 27.62 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 28.85 Scattered clouds February 4, 2025 30.39 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 31.25 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 29.66 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 29.66 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 30.03 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear