Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 1, 2025: Warm start at 18.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 27.62 °C on February 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.88 °C and a maximum of 33.01 °C.

Published1 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 27.62 °C on February 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.88 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.12 °C and a maximum of 32.62 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 2, 202527.62Broken clouds
February 3, 202528.85Scattered clouds
February 4, 202530.39Broken clouds
February 5, 202531.25Broken clouds
February 6, 202529.66Sky is clear
February 7, 202529.66Sky is clear
February 8, 202530.03Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.44 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.13 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru26.29 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.97 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad24.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.56 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
