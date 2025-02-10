Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.38 °C on February 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:32 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 203.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.24 °C and a maximum of 33.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune is 203.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 30.38 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 30.10 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 30.66 Scattered clouds February 14, 2025 30.05 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 31.47 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 31.82 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 32.39 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear