Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 22.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.38 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.54 °C and a maximum of 33.65 °C.

Published10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.38 °C on February 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:32 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 203.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.24 °C and a maximum of 33.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 22.54 °C and 33.65 °C, it’s going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

The AQI in Pune is 203.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 11, 202530.38Sky is clear
February 12, 202530.10Sky is clear
February 13, 202530.66Scattered clouds
February 14, 202530.05Sky is clear
February 15, 202531.47Sky is clear
February 16, 202531.82Sky is clear
February 17, 202532.39Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.84 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.8 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru26.53 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.14 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad28.63 °C Few clouds
Delhi24.46 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
