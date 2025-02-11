Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.07 °C on February 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.63 °C and 33.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:33 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 191.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 191.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.15 °C and a maximum of 34.04 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune today stands at 191.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 28.07 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 29.71 Few clouds February 14, 2025 29.79 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 30.84 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 31.65 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 31.36 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 31.93 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear