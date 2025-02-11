Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 11, 2025: Warm start at 21.63 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.07 °C on February 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.63 °C and a maximum of 33.42 °C.

Published11 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.07 °C on February 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.63 °C and 33.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:33 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 191.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.15 °C and a maximum of 34.04 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 191.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 12, 202528.07Sky is clear
February 13, 202529.71Few clouds
February 14, 202529.79Sky is clear
February 15, 202530.84Sky is clear
February 16, 202531.65Sky is clear
February 17, 202531.36Sky is clear
February 18, 202531.93Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.75 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.06 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru25.01 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad28.77 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad27.73 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
