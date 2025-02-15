Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 20.61 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.0 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.61 °C and a maximum of 33.47 °C.

Published15 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.0 °C on February 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.61 °C and 33.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 16% with a wind speed of 16 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.74 °C and a maximum of 34.03 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 16, 202530.00Sky is clear
February 17, 202530.54Sky is clear
February 18, 202530.70Sky is clear
February 19, 202530.77Sky is clear
February 20, 202531.10Sky is clear
February 21, 202531.79Sky is clear
February 22, 202531.28Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.52 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.15 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.32 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.67 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.45 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.5 °C Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
