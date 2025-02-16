Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.42 °C on February 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.69 °C and 33.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 155.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 17, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.63 °C and a maximum of 34.26 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 20.69 °C and 33.9 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly. The AQI in Pune today stands at 155.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 30.42 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 30.91 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 31.31 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 31.36 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 32.04 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 31.39 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 31.86 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds