Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 29.34 °C on February 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.44 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 3, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.29 °C and a maximum of 33.77 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 3, 2025 29.34 Scattered clouds February 4, 2025 30.19 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 30.98 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 29.45 Few clouds February 7, 2025 29.66 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 30.11 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 30.94 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.19 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.74 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.5 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.06 °C Sky is clear