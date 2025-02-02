Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 2, 2025: Warm start at 20.44 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 29.34 °C on February 2, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.44 °C and a maximum of 33.56 °C.

livemint.com
Published2 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 2, 2025: Warm start at 20.44 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 29.34 °C on February 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.44 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:28 PM

 

Advertisement

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 3, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.29 °C and a maximum of 33.77 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Advertisement
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 3, 202529.34Scattered clouds
February 4, 202530.19Scattered clouds
February 5, 202530.98Overcast clouds
February 6, 202529.45Few clouds
February 7, 202529.66Sky is clear
February 8, 202530.11Sky is clear
February 9, 202530.94Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.19 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.74 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.5 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.06 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Warm start at 20.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaPune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 2, 2025: Warm start at 20.44 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:2 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget