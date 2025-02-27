Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.69 °C on February 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:39 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.67 °C and a maximum of 35.24 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 21.99 °C and 33.54 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 186.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 30.69 Scattered clouds March 1, 2025 31.29 Scattered clouds March 2, 2025 32.09 Few clouds March 3, 2025 32.13 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 32.31 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 32.57 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 32.52 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds