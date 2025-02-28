Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 28, 2025: Warm start at 22.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 31.31 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:40 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 262.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.74 °C and a maximum of 34.78 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune is 262.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 22.05 °C and 34.54 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 31.31 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 31.82 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 31.85 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 32.04 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 32.79 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 32.46 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 32.90 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain