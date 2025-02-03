Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 31.21 °C on February 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.81 °C and a maximum of 33.19 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 28%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 21.35 °C and 33.52 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 4, 2025 31.21 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 28.56 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 28.53 Few clouds February 7, 2025 29.19 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 30.27 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 31.05 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 30.98 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 26.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 26.94 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.01 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.84 °C Sky is clear