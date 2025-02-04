Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 20.48 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.29 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.7 °C and a maximum of 31.84 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 30.29 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 28.17 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 29.07 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 29.70 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 30.96 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 31.24 Few clouds February 11, 2025 30.80 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025 Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds