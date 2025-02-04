Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 20.48 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.29 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.48 °C and a maximum of 33.25 °C.

Published4 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.29 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:29 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.7 °C and a maximum of 31.84 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 20.48 °C and 33.25 °C, it’s going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 5, 202530.29Broken clouds
February 6, 202528.17Sky is clear
February 7, 202529.07Sky is clear
February 8, 202529.70Sky is clear
February 9, 202530.96Sky is clear
February 10, 202531.24Few clouds
February 11, 202530.80Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.12 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.5 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.95 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.64 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad26.69 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.2 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
