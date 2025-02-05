Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.02 °C on February 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.14 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:30 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 242.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 19.22 °C and a maximum of 32.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 24%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune is 242.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 28.02 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 28.74 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 29.38 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 30.79 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 31.38 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 30.88 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 30.56 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear