Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 6, 2025: Warm start at 19.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 27.28 °C on February 6, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.82 °C and a maximum of 32.08 °C.

livemint.com
Published6 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 27.28 °C on February 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.82 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:30 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 181.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 7, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.0 °C and a maximum of 33.12 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 7, 202527.28Sky is clear
February 8, 202529.28Sky is clear
February 9, 202530.83Sky is clear
February 10, 202531.63Sky is clear
February 11, 202531.15Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.16Sky is clear
February 13, 202530.88Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.79 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.11 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.01 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.24 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.72 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.32 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 6, 2025: Warm start at 19.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
