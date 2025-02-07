Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 7, 2025: Warm start at 20.39 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 29.39 °C on February 7, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.39 °C and a maximum of 32.62 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 29.39 °C on February 7, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.39 °C and 32.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 31% with a wind speed of 31 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:31 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 213.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 8, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.02 °C and a maximum of 33.34 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 26%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune is 213.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 8, 202529.39Sky is clear
February 9, 202530.58Sky is clear
February 10, 202531.46Sky is clear
February 11, 202531.58Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.25Sky is clear
February 13, 202530.92Sky is clear
February 14, 202531.33Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.17 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.4 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.14 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru24.91 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.43 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.02 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

