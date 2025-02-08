Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 21.94 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.38 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.94 °C and a maximum of 32.77 °C.

Published8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.38 °C on February 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.94 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 33% with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:31 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 344.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.35 °C and a maximum of 33.41 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 27%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Pune, the AQI today is 344.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 9, 202528.38Sky is clear
February 10, 202530.51Sky is clear
February 11, 202531.28Sky is clear
February 12, 202531.30Sky is clear
February 13, 202531.16Sky is clear
February 14, 202530.90Sky is clear
February 15, 202531.22Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.44 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.34 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru25.03 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad28.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi21.78 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:8 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
