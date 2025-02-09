Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 9, 2025: Warm start at 22.01 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.19 °C on February 9, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.01 °C and a maximum of 32.61 °C.

Published9 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.19 °C on February 9, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.01 °C and 32.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:32 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 265.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, February 10, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.98 °C and a maximum of 33.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune is 265.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 10, 202528.19Sky is clear
February 11, 202530.49Sky is clear
February 12, 202530.80Sky is clear
February 13, 202530.74Sky is clear
February 14, 202530.73Few clouds
February 15, 202531.27Sky is clear
February 16, 202532.17Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.75 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.81 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.52 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.9 °C Few clouds
Delhi23.33 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget