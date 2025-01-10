Hello User
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 10, 2025: Warm start at 17.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 10, 2025: Warm start at 17.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.59 °C on January 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.04 °C and a maximum of 28.45 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 10, 2025: Warm start at 17.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.59 °C on January 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.04 °C and 28.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 39% with a wind speed of 39 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:14 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 195.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.89 °C and a maximum of 29.35 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 41%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Pune today stands at 195.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 11, 202525.59Overcast clouds
January 12, 202525.81Overcast clouds
January 13, 202525.57Broken clouds
January 14, 202526.48Few clouds
January 15, 202529.14Sky is clear
January 16, 202528.38Broken clouds
January 17, 202528.74Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.2 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata20.24 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.07 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.8 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.66 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.92 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

