Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.19 °C on January 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.6 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 52% with a wind speed of 52 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.68 °C and a maximum of 31.85 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 36%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 24.19 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 28.09 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 29.13 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 28.11 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 29.35 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 28.91 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 28.33 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear