Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 16, 2025: Warm start at 19.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 27.59 °C on January 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.73 °C and a maximum of 30.21 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 27.59 °C on January 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.73 °C and 30.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 41% with a wind speed of 41 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 326.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 17, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.76 °C and a maximum of 30.24 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Pune, the AQI today is 326.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 17, 202527.59Few clouds
January 18, 202527.00Overcast clouds
January 19, 202527.93Sky is clear
January 20, 202527.61Sky is clear
January 21, 202528.34Sky is clear
January 22, 202529.00Few clouds
January 23, 202529.74Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.09 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.22 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

